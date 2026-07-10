Global Political and Economic Events Diary

Upcoming global political and economic events are set to influence international relations and policy-making efforts in July and August. High-profile visits, such as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's trip to Saudi Arabia and New Zealand's Winston Peters visiting Japan, headline the diary.

Important anniversaries, like the 19th commemoration of the Mumbai rail bombings and World Justice Day, represent significant historical milestones. These dates serve as a reminder of past events that continue to shape current global landscapes.

The diary further includes crucial intra-governmental meetings and summits, underscoring developments across regions. Such events, from the EU Foreign Affairs Council to ASEAN meetings, emphasize the interconnected nature of today's political environment.