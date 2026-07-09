Maharashtra Moves Forward with Plan for Uniform Civil Code

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a seven-member committee, led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, tasked with drafting a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The committee will study legal, social, and administrative aspects and submit recommendations to the government within six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 14:00 IST
Maharashtra Moves Forward with Plan for Uniform Civil Code
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday the formation of a committee assigned to draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) rules for the state. The committee will be chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai and includes seven members with judicial, bureaucratic, and social expertise.

The announcement, made during a session of the Maharashtra Assembly, detailed the committee's composition, which features prominent figures such as former High Court justices RC Chavan and SG Mehere, former Chief Secretary DK Jain, and social activist Padmashri Ramesh Patange. The government's aim is to finalize UCC legislation based on their recommendations by the upcoming Nagpur winter session.

Fadnavis emphasized the importance of adhering to constitutional and legal procedures, aiming for effective implementation of the UCC. The effort aligns with the Directive Principles of State Policy under the Constitution, seeking uniformity in marriage, divorce, and inheritance laws. The initiative gains significance following similar moves by Uttarakhand and Assam, signaling a national shift towards legal uniformity.

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