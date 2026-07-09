Monumental Tribute at Pratapgad: Veer Jivaji Mahale Memorial Announced

A significant memorial commemorating Veer Jivaji Mahale is set to be built at the foothills of Pratapgad Fort, as announced by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This initiative follows demands from several organizations dedicated to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The government has initially allocated Rs 1 crore for the project's first phase.

During a visit to Mahabaleshwar, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met with groups advocating for the honor of Mahale, leading to the decision to erect this grand monument. The memorial is intended to epitomize the essence of the Hindavi Swarajya of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, valorized by Mahale's heroics in the esteemed Battle of Pratapgad where he notably saved Shivaji's life. This historic episode highlights the phrase "Hota Jiva Mhanun Vachla Shiva," celebrating Mahale's unparalleled bravery.

Celebrated every November 10, Shiv Pratap Din draws countless admirers, historians, and tourists to Pratapgad Fort. Minister Desai emphasized that this memorial will amplify Pratapgad's prominence on the tourism front, further bolstered by the cultural and historical reverence for Shivaji. The memorial promises to be a significant step forward, aligning with the state's commitment to enshrine its rich heritage for visitors from India and abroad.