Maharashtra ATS Probes Social Media Links to Pakistani Gangster

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched a comprehensive inquiry, engaging 102 individuals across the state who are suspected of having connections with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti through social media channels. This initiative is part of a broader investigation into purported anti-national activities.

The ATS reports suggest Bhatti’s alleged attempts to recruit and influence Indian youth via social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, and WhatsApp. Preliminary findings reveal Bhatti, alongside associates such as Abid Jat alias Abid Chal, used fake accounts to exploit sensitive issues, aiming to radicalize and recruit young individuals.

Authorities caution the public, specifically youth, against interaction with suspicious online personas while urging parents to oversee their children's digital engagements. The ATS stresses skepticism towards attractive online offers, warning these could be components of broader terrorist conspiracies. Meanwhile, safety and communal harmony remain top priorities for Maharashtra Police as investigations continue statewide.