Turkey's Bid to Rejoin the F-35 Program Amid U.S. Sanction Talks
Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expresses optimism that U.S. sanctions related to its S-400 purchase will be lifted, enabling Turkey to rejoin the F-35 fighter jet program. U.S. President Trump indicated potential support for the sale, though final decisions remain pending amid ongoing negotiations.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday Turkey's optimism in resolving its exclusion from the F-35 program, following U.S. sanctions due to its S-400 purchase. Fidan emphasized the need for unrestricted defense cooperation between the allies.
During a visit to Ankara for a NATO Summit, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at lifting sanctions imposed over the S-400 deal. The move could facilitate Turkey's return to the F-35 program, pending final legislative hurdles concerning Turkey's military alignment.
Local media reports indicate that Turkey might resell the S-400 systems to Gulf nations as a strategic maneuver. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged ongoing discussions between Moscow and Ankara on this sensitive matter.
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