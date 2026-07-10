Turkey's Bid to Rejoin the F-35 Program Amid U.S. Sanction Talks

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expresses optimism that U.S. sanctions related to its S-400 purchase will be lifted, enabling Turkey to rejoin the F-35 fighter jet program. U.S. President Trump indicated potential support for the sale, though final decisions remain pending amid ongoing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Said On Friday That Turkey Hopes To Achieve A Result On Lifting Us Sanctions And Its Desire To Purchase F Fighter Jets Soon | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:45 IST
Turkey's Bid to Rejoin the F-35 Program Amid U.S. Sanction Talks
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Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday Turkey's optimism in resolving its exclusion from the F-35 program, following U.S. sanctions due to its S-400 purchase. Fidan emphasized the need for unrestricted defense cooperation between the allies.

During a visit to Ankara for a NATO Summit, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at lifting sanctions imposed over the S-400 deal. The move could facilitate Turkey's return to the F-35 program, pending final legislative hurdles concerning Turkey's military alignment.

Local media reports indicate that Turkey might resell the S-400 systems to Gulf nations as a strategic maneuver. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged ongoing discussions between Moscow and Ankara on this sensitive matter.

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