Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Said On Friday That Turkey Hopes To Achieve A Result On Lifting Us Sanctions And Its Desire To Purchase F Fighter Jets Soon

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday Turkey's optimism in resolving its exclusion from the F-35 program, following U.S. sanctions due to its S-400 purchase. Fidan emphasized the need for unrestricted defense cooperation between the allies.

During a visit to Ankara for a NATO Summit, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at lifting sanctions imposed over the S-400 deal. The move could facilitate Turkey's return to the F-35 program, pending final legislative hurdles concerning Turkey's military alignment.

Local media reports indicate that Turkey might resell the S-400 systems to Gulf nations as a strategic maneuver. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged ongoing discussions between Moscow and Ankara on this sensitive matter.