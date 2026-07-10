Shein Secures Hong Kong IPO Approval Amidst Global Tensions

Fast-fashion giant Shein has obtained approval for its highly anticipated IPO in Hong Kong. The China Securities Regulatory Commission's endorsement follows failed attempts to list in New York and London, marking a significant milestone for the e-commerce retailer.

Founded by Sky Xu in 2012, Shein is prepared to embark on its next steps towards public offering amid geopolitical tensions and criticisms surrounding labor practices. The company's valuation has dropped from $100 billion in 2022 to a potential $40 billion-$50 billion for the IPO.

Despite relocating its headquarters to Singapore, Shein remains entangled in trade disputes between the U.S. and China, while still seeking to navigate the challenging international regulatory landscape.