Shein Secures Hong Kong IPO Approval Amidst Global Tensions

Shein, a major fast-fashion retailer, successfully received approval for its Hong Kong IPO after previously facing setbacks in New York and London. The company, valued at up to $50 billion, has encountered geopolitical challenges and criticism over labor practices. This listing could boost Hong Kong's financial market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fastfashion Retailer Shein Won Approval For Its Longawaited Hong Kong Ipo On Friday | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:06 IST
Shein Secures Hong Kong IPO Approval Amidst Global Tensions
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Fast-fashion giant Shein has obtained approval for its highly anticipated IPO in Hong Kong. The China Securities Regulatory Commission's endorsement follows failed attempts to list in New York and London, marking a significant milestone for the e-commerce retailer.

Founded by Sky Xu in 2012, Shein is prepared to embark on its next steps towards public offering amid geopolitical tensions and criticisms surrounding labor practices. The company's valuation has dropped from $100 billion in 2022 to a potential $40 billion-$50 billion for the IPO.

Despite relocating its headquarters to Singapore, Shein remains entangled in trade disputes between the U.S. and China, while still seeking to navigate the challenging international regulatory landscape.

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