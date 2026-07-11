Trump's Perfect Physical: A Testament to His Presidential Fitness

Us President Donald Trump Said On Saturday That He Had Just Finished A Physical At Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

U.S. President Donald Trump declared via social media that he had undergone a comprehensive physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which revealed he remains in excellent health.

Trump, who celebrated his 80th birthday in June, noted his perfect performance on cognitive tests. He stated that he is the only president to request and excel in such evaluations repeatedly.

His remarks come amidst scrutiny in a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and colleague Jonathan Swan, which examines his physical condition and age as he continues to wield political influence at a historic age for any sitting U.S. president.