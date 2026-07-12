Typhoon Bavi Tests China's Weather Resilience Amid Transport Disruptions

Typhoon Bavi, the most powerful storm to strike mainland China this year, unleashed heavy rain and violent winds on Sunday along the eastern coast, challenging the nation's ability to withstand extreme weather conditions.

Initially categorized as a tropical storm by Sunday morning, Bavi threatened to bring prolonged rain across eastern and northern China, potentially causing further disruptions. Nearly two million people, predominantly from Zhejiang province—an economic hub—were evacuated prior to its arrival.

The storm not only caused infrastructural damage but also led to significant transport disruptions. Thousands of flights and train services were cancelled in affected regions, heavily impacting both domestic and international travel.