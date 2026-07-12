Aaditya Thackeray Accuses BJP of Distracting Tactics in Ram Mandir Controversy

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has accused the BJP of using the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) debate to distract from alleged embezzlement at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. He urges a Supreme Court investigation and critiques the BJP's strategy, which he likens to changing its identity to 'Babar Janata Party'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 08:42 IST
Aaditya Thackeray Accuses BJP of Distracting Tactics in Ram Mandir Controversy
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In an escalating political confrontation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the ruling party is leveraging the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) debate as a smoke screen to obscure accusations of financial misconduct concerning the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations.

Thackeray, an MLA, pointedly alleged that his party is now the defender of Lord Ram against the BJP, sarcastically rebranding the party as 'Babar Janata Party'. He further critiqued the BJP's timing in raising the UCC debate, which he argues aims to divert public focus away from the sensitive issue of alleged embezzlement at the temple trust.

Addressing the ongoing controversy, Thackeray called for the Supreme Court's intervention, advocating for a comprehensive investigation into the financial misdeeds associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear related petitions, with a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant.

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