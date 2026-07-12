Farewell to a Political Stalwart: The Passing of Senator Lindsey Graham

Us Senator Lindsey Graham Passed Away On Saturday Evening After A Brief And Sudden Illness

In a sudden and unexpected development, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has passed away at the age of 71. The communications director for his office confirmed his death on Saturday evening due to a brief illness.

Senator Graham, a prominent Republican from South Carolina, served with distinction and leaves behind a legacy of impactful political service. His death has been met with an outpouring of condolences from across the political spectrum.

The family of the late Senator has requested privacy during this period. They have expressed appreciation for the public's prayers and support during this difficult time.