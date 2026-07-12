The Legacy of Lindsey Graham: A Pillar of the U.S. Senate

Us Senator Lindsey Graham Passed Away On Saturday Evening After A Brief And Sudden Illness

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham died Saturday evening after a brief and unexpected illness, as confirmed by his office's communications director in a post on social media platform X on Sunday.

The 71-year-old Graham was a notable Republican senator from South Carolina, who initially criticized President Donald Trump but later became one of his staunchest supporters. "Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the statement from his office mentioned.

Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002, Graham previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives for South Carolina's third congressional district starting in 1994. His career was marked by a focus on defense, particularly advocating for policies that protect national security. He chaired the Senate Budget Committee and served on several others, including Appropriations and Judiciary. Graham lived in Seneca, South Carolina, and was unmarried.