Influential Senator Lindsey Graham Dies at 71: A Complex Political Journey
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent Republican and longtime ally of Donald Trump, has died at 71. Known for his shifting stance on Trump, Graham played significant roles in defense and foreign policy, notably supporting Israel and Ukraine. His sudden passing leaves a gap in American politics.
Lindsey Graham, a U.S. Senator known for his dynamic political stances, has passed away at the age of 71. The South Carolina lawmaker died after a brief illness, according to a statement from his office. Emergency personnel responded to a cardiac arrest at his Capitol Hill residence on Saturday night.
Graham, who recently returned from Ukraine, was scheduled for a Sunday appearance on 'Meet the Press.' His loyalty to Donald Trump, whom he once criticized, was recognized by Trump, who called Graham one of the greatest senators and a hardworking patriot.
Initially critical of Trump, Graham evolved into a staunch supporter, although he disagreed with certain policies such as the pardon of January 6 riot supporters. His impact on foreign policy, especially regarding Israel and Ukraine, and his advocacy for U.S. national security remained significant throughout his career.