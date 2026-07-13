BJP Leader Vijayendra Slams Congress for Drought Apathy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President BY Vijayendra has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing it of turning a blind eye to the plight of drought-stricken farmers in North and Kalyana Karnataka. Speaking at a recent press briefing, Vijayendra highlighted the severe agricultural distress in districts like Bidar, Gulbarga, and Yadgir, which have suffered tremendously due to a meager 12 per cent rainfall.

The BJP leader emphasized the dire situation facing farmers, with over 30 lakh hectares of farmland remaining uncultivated. Major crops like pigeon pea, sunflower, and cotton have yet to be sown as a result of insufficient rainfall, he reported. Dismissing Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's recent visit to Basavakalyan as nothing more than a "photo opportunity," Vijayendra demanded immediate government intervention, calling for a Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for affected farmers.

Vijayendra further accused the Congress administration of neglecting a nearly Rs 500 crore project initiated by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and called for the immediate release of withheld funds. On issues of internal party strife, particularly in Bidar, Vijayendra announced a BJP Core Committee meeting aimed at resolving local disputes. As local body elections loom, he urged the party to prepare robustly, reiterating the BJP's commitment to advocate for farmer welfare and maintain its stance as a vigilant opposition.