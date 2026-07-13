BJP Leader Vijayendra Slams Congress for Drought Apathy

BJP State President BY Vijayendra criticized the Congress government for neglecting drought-affected farmers in North and Kalyana Karnataka. He demanded immediate financial aid and accused the government of ignoring an ongoing project. Vijayendra called for heightened BJP activity ahead of local elections amidst internal party discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:43 IST
BJP Leader Vijayendra Slams Congress for Drought Apathy
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President BY Vijayendra has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing it of turning a blind eye to the plight of drought-stricken farmers in North and Kalyana Karnataka. Speaking at a recent press briefing, Vijayendra highlighted the severe agricultural distress in districts like Bidar, Gulbarga, and Yadgir, which have suffered tremendously due to a meager 12 per cent rainfall.

The BJP leader emphasized the dire situation facing farmers, with over 30 lakh hectares of farmland remaining uncultivated. Major crops like pigeon pea, sunflower, and cotton have yet to be sown as a result of insufficient rainfall, he reported. Dismissing Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's recent visit to Basavakalyan as nothing more than a "photo opportunity," Vijayendra demanded immediate government intervention, calling for a Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for affected farmers.

Vijayendra further accused the Congress administration of neglecting a nearly Rs 500 crore project initiated by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and called for the immediate release of withheld funds. On issues of internal party strife, particularly in Bidar, Vijayendra announced a BJP Core Committee meeting aimed at resolving local disputes. As local body elections loom, he urged the party to prepare robustly, reiterating the BJP's commitment to advocate for farmer welfare and maintain its stance as a vigilant opposition.

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