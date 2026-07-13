Trump's Fiery Standoff: A New U.S.-Iran Strait Showdown

President Donald Trump has once again turned up the heat on Iran, issuing a stark warning regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking in a telephonic interview with Fox News, Trump accused Iran of violating a ceasefire agreement and claimed the U.S. would seize control of the key maritime chokepoint.

The U.S. President expressed his outrage over Iran's tactics, insisting that the U.S. would 'take over the Strait' and criticizing Iran for seemingly reneging on an agreed deal. Trump's comments were particularly scathing, as he lamented the breakdown of talks, alleging that Iran has consistently broken agreements with the U.S. over the years.

Amidst the escalating rhetoric, Iran has condemned U.S. military strikes as a gross violation of international law. Iran's Foreign Ministry has charged the U.S. with destabilizing maritime security and violating United Nations principles, particularly spotlighting recent American military actions targeting Iranian installations.