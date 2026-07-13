Tensions Rise as U.S. Reinstates Naval Blockade on Iran

President Donald Trump announced the reinstatement of a naval blockade on Iran and a 20% reimbursement on all cargo through the Strait of Hormuz, following Iran's claim of closing the waterway. The blockade comes amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions over global oil supply routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:15 IST
Tensions Rise as U.S. Reinstates Naval Blockade on Iran
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move, President Donald Trump declared the reinstatement of a naval blockade on Iran, asserting the U.S. will receive a 20% reimbursement for all cargo navigating through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Iran's assertion of closing the waterway has intensified global unease over oil supplies.

Trump indicated the U.S. might oversee the strait, dubbing it the "guardian angel of the strait," ensuring its openness and security even without Iran's cooperation. Trump's announcement on Truth Social emphasized the U.S.'s intent to secure this vital oil transit route.

Amid exchanges of missile and drone attacks between Iranian and U.S. forces, the tensions have escalated significantly, putting pressure on a recent U.S.-Iran interim agreement. Iran's Revolutionary Guards demand an end to U.S. military interventions, warning of further disruptions if hostilities continue.

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