Tensions Rise as U.S. Reinstates Naval Blockade on Iran

In a bold move, President Donald Trump declared the reinstatement of a naval blockade on Iran, asserting the U.S. will receive a 20% reimbursement for all cargo navigating through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Iran's assertion of closing the waterway has intensified global unease over oil supplies.

Trump indicated the U.S. might oversee the strait, dubbing it the "guardian angel of the strait," ensuring its openness and security even without Iran's cooperation. Trump's announcement on Truth Social emphasized the U.S.'s intent to secure this vital oil transit route.

Amid exchanges of missile and drone attacks between Iranian and U.S. forces, the tensions have escalated significantly, putting pressure on a recent U.S.-Iran interim agreement. Iran's Revolutionary Guards demand an end to U.S. military interventions, warning of further disruptions if hostilities continue.