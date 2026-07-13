Oil Prices Soar After US-Iran Naval Tensions

Oil prices jumped more than 4% on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump declared the reinstatement of a naval blockade on Iran, sparking fears of shipping disruption through the critical Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude soared $3.21, reaching $79.22 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $3.04 to $74.45.

The blockade announcement followed renewed U.S.-Iran military exchanges. Iran’s military had warned against any unauthorized transit through the strait. This vital corridor previously handled one-fifth of global daily oil and LNG supplies, but tensions now threaten its traffic.

Experts foresee long-term disruption risks, prompting plans for expanded pipeline capacity in the Middle East. Goldman Sachs predicts bypassing Hormuz could shield over 60% of Gulf oil exports by 2028. Meanwhile, Chinese refiners prefer cheaper crude from Iraq and the UAE, while Russian supplies face hurdles due to Ukraine's interventions.