Oil Prices Soar After US-Iran Naval Tensions
Oil prices surged over 4% following President Trump's announcement of a U.S. naval blockade on Iran, raising concerns over shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. With Iran's military warning against unauthorized transit, the possibility of long-term disruption looms, prompting potential pipeline expansions to bypass Hormuz by 2028.
- Country:
- United States
Oil prices jumped more than 4% on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump declared the reinstatement of a naval blockade on Iran, sparking fears of shipping disruption through the critical Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude soared $3.21, reaching $79.22 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $3.04 to $74.45.
The blockade announcement followed renewed U.S.-Iran military exchanges. Iran’s military had warned against any unauthorized transit through the strait. This vital corridor previously handled one-fifth of global daily oil and LNG supplies, but tensions now threaten its traffic.
Experts foresee long-term disruption risks, prompting plans for expanded pipeline capacity in the Middle East. Goldman Sachs predicts bypassing Hormuz could shield over 60% of Gulf oil exports by 2028. Meanwhile, Chinese refiners prefer cheaper crude from Iraq and the UAE, while Russian supplies face hurdles due to Ukraine's interventions.
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