The Battle for Hormuz: Tensions Escalate Between the U.S. and Iran

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime passage, remains in jeopardy as new tensions surface between the United States and Iran. President Donald Trump's decision to reinstate a blockade on Iranian shipping has aggravated relations between the two countries.

The U.S. move comes with an attempt to impose a 20% fee on cargoes navigating the strait, drawing criticism from both Iran and the UN's shipping agency. Iran, in defiance, asserts its role as the legitimate guardian of Hormuz, with officials dismissing the proposed fees.

The friction follows recent exchanges of missile and drone strikes, raising questions over the durability of a ceasefire agreement reached in February. As diplomatic efforts face setbacks, oil prices surge, adding to the regional volatility and affecting global energy markets.