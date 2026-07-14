Judge Halts Trump's Settlement Deal, Citing Misuse for Personal Gains

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled that a lawsuit filed by Donald Trump against the IRS was improperly used to extract personal benefits, criticizing both Trump's legal team and senior Justice Department officials. The order nullifies the settlement agreement, and potential sanctions may be imposed for ethical violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 00:35 IST
Judge Halts Trump's Settlement Deal, Citing Misuse for Personal Gains
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A U.S. judge ruled that former President Donald Trump misused a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS to secure personal benefits, blocking the settlement from taking effect. Miami-based U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams criticized Trump's legal team and Department of Justice attorneys for allegedly colluding, referring them to state bar authorities for potential ethical violations.

In dismissing the case, Williams stated that Trump's lawsuit, instead of addressing a genuine legal dispute, was a ploy to shield Trump and allies from scrutiny, involving substantial taxpayer funds. Initially intended to halt IRS audits and set up a $1.8 billion victim fund for allegations of legal 'weaponization,' the agreement faces nullification, with the weaponization fund already scrapped under congressional pressure.

The judge's order precludes any party, including Trump, from referencing the settlement in future court proceedings. As the settlement continues to stir controversy, Williams' ruling marks a pivotal moment, setting the stage for further legal scrutiny and potential repercussions for the parties involved.

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