Sinkevicius Takes Charge: Strengthening Lithuania's Defense and Unity

Lithuania's parliament has given its support to a new government manifesto presented by Social Democrat leader Mindaugas Sinkevicius, paving the way for his appointment as prime minister. With Lithuania being a top defense spender in NATO, Sinkevicius pledges to maintain military expenditures and ensure ongoing U.S. presence to deter Russian aggression.

Addressing the parliament, Sinkevicius emphasized the continuing military threat posed by Russia, despite its current losses in Ukraine. His government plans to keep defense funding above 5% of GDP and sustain their support for Ukraine. The new administration replaces Inga Ruginiene amid the recent coalition instability.

The center-left coalition, made up of three parties including For Lithuania and Farmers and Green Union, holds a slight majority in the parliament. The opposition-reeling Nemunas Dawn party, amid legal controversies, was ousted from the government. The next parliamentary elections are planned for October 2028.