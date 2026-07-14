Keir Starmer Awarded France's Legion of Honour for Leadership on European Security

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was awarded France's highest honor, the Legion of Honour, by President Emmanuel Macron for his efforts on European security amid Russia's aggression in Ukraine. This recognition follows his collaborative work with Macron and the establishment of the Coalition of the Willing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 22:19 IST
Keir Starmer Awarded France's Legion of Honour for Leadership on European Security
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • France

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been honored with the Legion of Honour, France's most prestigious accolade, by President Emmanuel Macron. This recognition comes in light of Starmer's significant contributions to European security after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. He played a pivotal role alongside Macron, forming the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine, and was honored during a ceremony following his last coalition meeting.

Starmer also marked his presence at the Bastille Day celebrations, where British armed forces participated alongside the French for the first time in over two decades. President Macron, in a statement via Starmer's office, praised him saying, 'Prime Minister, dear Keir, I wanted to reiterate my gratitude and the gratitude of the French people, for your years as a Prime Minister and your personal leadership securing our Europe, Ukraine, and strengthening bilateral ties.'

Starmer's departure is scheduled for July 20 after losing the confidence of his Labour Party. His contributions, however, leave a lasting impact on European alliances and defense collaboration amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

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