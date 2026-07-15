Russia's Black Sea Strikes Cripple Ukraine's Grain Export Capacity

Russia’s intensified missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have significantly hit the country's grain export capacity, a primary source of foreign currency earnings. These attacks have slashed Ukraine's capacity to export agricultural goods like grains and vegetable oils by a third, according to Ukraine's main farmers' union.

The ongoing conflict, now in its fifth year, sees both Moscow and Kyiv targeting key revenue infrastructures. While Ukrainian forces focus on Russian energy assets, Moscow is systematically attacking port terminals and logistics chains, reducing the monthly grain shipments from Odesa ports from around 6 million metric tons to 4 million.

Ukraine’s economy ministry plans discussions on the port attacks, as these disruptions threaten global wheat and corn markets. With ports still operational yet strained by logistical challenges, traders face procurement and shipment issues, underscoring the fragile state of Ukraine’s export-dependent economy.