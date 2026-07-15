Ukrainian Forces Target Sevastopol's Key Power Plant
Ukraine's military announced a significant strike on Sevastopol's Balaklava thermal power station in Russian-occupied Crimea, which generates nearly 50% of the peninsula's electricity. The attack, carried out by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, underscores ongoing tensions and conflict in the region. The operation was confirmed via Telegram.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military announced on Wednesday that it successfully targeted a crucial power plant in Sevastopol, located in Russian-controlled Crimea.
The Balaklava thermal power station, responsible for generating nearly half of the electricity for the peninsula, was struck on Tuesday night. This announcement comes amid escalating tensions in the area.
Confirming the operation, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces utilized Telegram to inform the public about the recent attack on the key energy infrastructure.