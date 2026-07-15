Russia's Red Line: The Multinational Force Dilemma
Russia opposes the deployment of a multinational force in Ukraine, considering it a threat. Western allies intend to deploy to reassure Ukraine. Russia warns such deployments will be seen as legitimate military targets and foreign intervention. Meetings in Paris confirm the coalition's strategy.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia declared on Wednesday that any multinational force deployed in Ukraine by its allies would be unacceptable, viewing such a presence as a threat and a valid military target.
This statement comes after Western allies met in Paris, reaffirming their intention to deploy troops once hostilities cease, to support Ukraine’s recovery and defense capabilities.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the deployment of the Multinational Force for Ukraine would be seen as foreign intervention, escalating security threats against Russia.