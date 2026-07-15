Russia's Red Line: The Multinational Force Dilemma

Russia declared on Wednesday that any multinational force deployed in Ukraine by its allies would be unacceptable, viewing such a presence as a threat and a valid military target.

This statement comes after Western allies met in Paris, reaffirming their intention to deploy troops once hostilities cease, to support Ukraine’s recovery and defense capabilities.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the deployment of the Multinational Force for Ukraine would be seen as foreign intervention, escalating security threats against Russia.