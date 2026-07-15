Reform UK Urges Full Security for Lawmakers After Ann Widdecombe's Murder

Britain's Reform UK has demanded increased security for lawmakers following the murder of party member Ann Widdecombe. At a recent press conference, Zia Yusuf, the party's home affairs policy chief, critiqued other political figures and the media for inciting hostility towards Reform UK.

Yusuf highlighted the alarming level of threats, especially against Nigel Farage, who has received nearly 600 death threats this year. The party's concerns follow the recent arrest of a man accused of threatening violence against a member of parliament.

Security for British lawmakers has been a pressing issue, particularly after the high-profile murders of Jo Cox and David Amess. Yusuf emphasized the need for round-the-clock protection for current and former politicians, underscoring the changing, increasingly dangerous political landscape.