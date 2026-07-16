President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a bold move by endorsing Sergii Koretskyi, the CEO of state energy company Naftogaz, as Ukraine's new prime minister. The decision comes after the dismissal of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, just a year into her tenure, as the war with Russia intensifies.

Lawmakers expressed concern over the simultaneous replacement of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, an innovator in Ukraine's military reforms. Critics, including Oleksandr Merezhko, argue that Fedorov's departure could hamper Ukraine's wartime efforts, as he was respected internationally for his reform-centric approach.

Parliament is expected to accept Koretskyi's appointment, as Zelenskiy's party holds the majority. While the leadership shift aims to prepare for winter, the controversy highlights internal tensions within Zelenskiy's administration during a critical phase in the conflict with Russia.