Congress Stands Firm Against Proposed Delimitation Bill in Parliament

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced the party's firm opposition to the Delimitation Bill if reintroduced, citing concerns of governmental tactics to split the opposition for securing a majority. Highlighting past failures of the bill, Ramesh criticized the undermining of constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:01 IST
Congress Stands Firm Against Proposed Delimitation Bill in Parliament
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed on Thursday that the party will resolutely oppose the reintroduction of the Delimitation Bill during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Ramesh accused the central government of attempting to engineer a majority through unconstitutional means by dividing the opposition.

Addressing a press conference following a Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting, Ramesh noted the significant defeat the bill faced on April 17, failing to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. Congress remains unwavering in its stance against the bill, insisting on maintaining unity among opposition parties to thwart the government's plans.

Further, Ramesh expressed concerns over other legislative measures, including the Constitutional Amendment Bill and the 'Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025'. Ahead of the all-party meeting on July 19, he criticized the superficial nature of these meetings, suggesting that opposition voices are typically ignored, with decisions being made by a select few.

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