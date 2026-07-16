South Africa Pushes for Inclusive Education for Learners with Disabilities

South Africa must remove the barriers that keep learners with disabilities from receiving quality education and building successful careers, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga has said. Speaking at the Recreation Aid Foundation Graduation Ceremony in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, she urged the country to create an education system where inclusion is part of everyday learning rather than an afterthought.

Congratulating the Class of 2026, Chikunga praised the Recreation Aid Foundation for supporting academically disadvantaged learners and young people with special educational needs through academic and vocational programmes. She said the achievements celebrated at the ceremony reflected the dedication of students as well as the encouragement they received from families, teachers and communities.

Accessibility and teacher support remain major priorities

The Minister stressed that the biggest challenge facing learners with disabilities is not their condition but education systems that fail to meet their needs. She pointed to schools that still lack ramps, accessible classrooms, suitable toilets and assistive technologies, leaving many children unable to participate fully in school life from the moment they arrive on campus.

She also highlighted the need for stronger teacher training so educators can confidently support inclusive classrooms. South Africa already has policies that promote the rights of persons with disabilities, including the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, yet practical implementation still falls short. Chikunga said inclusive education should be built on respect, high expectations and a genuine sense of belonging, allowing every learner to develop their full potential.

New plans target education, skills and employment

Among the proposals announced was a plan to transform special schools into resource centres that provide expertise, specialist services and adaptive learning materials to mainstream schools. This approach would allow experienced professionals to support learners across wider districts while improving the overall quality of inclusive education.

The Minister also outlined partnerships with the National Skills Fund's R1 billion Disability Support Fund, state-owned enterprises, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), and private industry to improve infrastructure, expand workplace training and create more economic opportunities for persons with disabilities. Another project under development is the Disability Inclusion Research, Advocacy and Mainstreaming Centre of Excellence, which will focus on teacher development, digital inclusion and research.

According to the National Development Plan, persons with disabilities make up about 12.34% of South Africa's population. Government is working towards reserving at least 10% of employment opportunities and 7% of skills development opportunities for persons with disabilities by 2030, reflecting its commitment to building a more inclusive society where education opens the door to meaningful participation in the economy.