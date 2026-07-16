Foreign Investors Flock to Wall Street Amidst AI Boom
Despite doubts surrounding Wall Street's AI-fueled boom, foreign investors are showing strong demand for U.S. equities, especially in tech. May saw historic inflows into U.S. stocks from the foreign private sector, contrasting with significant outflows from AI-heavy markets like South Korea and Taiwan. This indicates strong global interest in U.S. assets.
- Country:
- United States
Foreign investors are demonstrating a robust interest in U.S. equities, particularly in the tech sector, despite uncertainties about the AI-driven boom on Wall Street. This trend is highlighted by the recent Treasury International Capital (TIC) figures showing record inflows in May.
Foreign private sector investors purchased $120.8 billion in U.S. stocks in May, a substantial increase from the $85.6 billion bought in April. This marks the second-largest monthly inflow on record, an indication of continued faith in U.S. markets.
In contrast, South Korea and Taiwan, both key players in the AI market, experienced massive outflows. The data hints at a global inclination towards U.S. assets amidst the AI boom, underlining Wall Street's appeal over its Asian counterparts.
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