Historic 1958 Pele World Cup Jersey Sold for Record $4.9M

The shirt worn by Pele during his iconic two-goal performance at the 1958 World Cup final has been auctioned for $4.9 million. Sotheby's announced the sale, making this piece of memorabilia the most valuable associated with the legendary Brazilian footballer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 01:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 01:57 IST
Historic 1958 Pele World Cup Jersey Sold for Record $4.9M
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  • Country:
  • Brazil

The shirt worn by Brazilian football icon Pele when he famously scored twice in the 1958 World Cup final fetched $4.9 million at an auction, Sotheby's disclosed on Thursday.

This historic piece of sports memorabilia has now become the most valuable item linked to Pele, according to the auction house.

Pele, regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, wore the jersey during Brazil's victorious match against Sweden, marking a pivotal moment in his legendary career.

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