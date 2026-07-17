Historic 1958 Pele World Cup Jersey Sold for Record $4.9M

The shirt worn by Brazilian football icon Pele when he famously scored twice in the 1958 World Cup final fetched $4.9 million at an auction, Sotheby's disclosed on Thursday.

This historic piece of sports memorabilia has now become the most valuable item linked to Pele, according to the auction house.

Pele, regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, wore the jersey during Brazil's victorious match against Sweden, marking a pivotal moment in his legendary career.