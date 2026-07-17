Ebola Cases Surge in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to escalate, with confirmed cases reaching 2,124, including 828 fatalities. The latest data from the country's public health institute reveals that 51 new cases were identified in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 01:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 01:58 IST
Ebola Cases Surge in the Democratic Republic of Congo
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

The Ebola outbreak's impact in the Democratic Republic of Congo has worsened as confirmed cases have surged to 2,124. Among these, 828 have resulted in death, according to government data released on Thursday.

The recent report from the country's public health institute highlighted 51 new infections uncovered on Wednesday. These additions occurred within the eastern regions of Ituri and North Kivu, areas previously noted for high transmission rates.

This continual rise in Ebola cases calls for urgent international attention as healthcare workers on the ground strive to contain the virus amid challenging conditions.

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