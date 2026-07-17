Root's Firm Hand Guides England to Series-Deciding Victory
Joe Root led England to a crucial four-wicket win over India in Cardiff, balancing the one-day series which now heads to a decider. Root's unbeaten 99 was key, combined with strong bowling from Archer and Atkinson, overcoming India's challenging innings led by Iyer and Kohli's efforts.
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- United Kingdom
In a vital clash at Cardiff, Joe Root carried England to a four-wicket triumph over India, leveling the one-day series and setting the stage for a decider at Lord’s. Root’s composed 99 not out ensured victory with 35 balls left.
Despite India's top order, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli showing resilience with scores of 66 and 65 respectively, England's Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson proved pivotal, dismantling the Indian middle order with key wickets.
Root was unflinching in anchoring the innings, particularly in a decisive stand with Will Jacks that clinched the win, underpinned by bowlers like Archer and Atkinson who took crucial wickets to restrict India's total below par.
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