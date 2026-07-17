Root's Firm Hand Guides England to Series-Deciding Victory

In a vital clash at Cardiff, Joe Root carried England to a four-wicket triumph over India, leveling the one-day series and setting the stage for a decider at Lord’s. Root’s composed 99 not out ensured victory with 35 balls left.

Despite India's top order, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli showing resilience with scores of 66 and 65 respectively, England's Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson proved pivotal, dismantling the Indian middle order with key wickets.

Root was unflinching in anchoring the innings, particularly in a decisive stand with Will Jacks that clinched the win, underpinned by bowlers like Archer and Atkinson who took crucial wickets to restrict India's total below par.