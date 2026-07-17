Eighth Lok Sabha Session Braces for Tumultuous Bill Debates

The Eighteenth Lok Sabha's Eighth Session is set to focus on resolving two legacy bills while introducing new legislation. Amidst expected debates led by Opposition parties, key bills like the Foreign Contribution Amendment and Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan are slated for discussion. The session spans from July 20 to August 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:33 IST
Eighth Lok Sabha Session Braces for Tumultuous Bill Debates
Parliament building complex (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Legislative proceedings in India's Eighteenth Lok Sabha are set to center around two pivotal legacy bills during its Eighth Session. As confirmed by officials, the agenda prominently features the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced earlier this year, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which has been in the legislative pipeline since December 2025.

Besides these, the session is poised to introduce five new bills, including significant proposals like the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. These initiatives aim to replace existing ordinances with more comprehensive legislative frameworks.

Concurrent with these developments, Opposition leaders are gearing up for strategic discussions to counter the government's legislative push. Notable figures in the parliamentary spectrum, such as Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, have already announced resistance to measures like the Delimitation Bill. This session, running from July 20 to August 13, promises intense debates, especially with the potential introduction of controversial bills.

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