Kashmir’s Premium Cherries and Plums Reach Singapore for First Time

India has opened another international market for Jammu & Kashmir's premium temperate fruits, with the first shipment of Areko cherries and Scentrose plums from Shopian and Pulwama reaching Singapore. The export marks another step in expanding the global presence of Kashmir's high-quality horticultural produce after recent consignments were sent to Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the export in partnership with Osum Food Solutions LLP and Fruit Master Agro Fresh Private Limited. A flag-off ceremony for the shipment was organised on 16 July 2026.

Premium Fruits Find a New Global Market

Jammu & Kashmir's cool climate and fertile growing conditions produce cherries and plums known for their rich flavour, attractive appearance and extended shelf life. The latest shipment included premium Areko cherries, a high-density European sweet cherry variety, along with Scentrose plums that are increasingly attracting interest in overseas markets.

To preserve freshness throughout the journey, the fruits were harvested at the right stage of maturity, carefully graded, packed and transported through a temperature-controlled cold chain. Every stage of the process followed international food safety and phytosanitary requirements, helping ensure the produce reached Singapore in excellent condition.

Better Returns for Growers

The export is expected to bring significant financial benefits to fruit growers across the region. Farmers are likely to receive more than 50 per cent higher returns than those available through conventional domestic marketing channels, creating stronger incentives to produce export-quality fruit.

Growing demand from premium overseas buyers is also encouraging orchard owners to adopt scientific cultivation techniques, improve post-harvest handling and invest in better quality management practices. These improvements can reduce wastage after harvest while increasing the value of every consignment.

Strengthening Kashmir's Export Potential

The successful shipment highlights APEDA's ongoing efforts to diversify export destinations for Indian horticultural products and improve access to international markets through better logistics and export support. Expanding the reach of Kashmir's premium fruits not only creates new business opportunities for exporters but also strengthens the region's reputation as a dependable supplier of high-value fresh produce.

As more international markets open their doors to Jammu & Kashmir's horticultural products, growers are expected to benefit from higher incomes, improved farming practices and more sustainable livelihood opportunities, reinforcing the region's position in the global fresh fruit trade.