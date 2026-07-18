Ramnagar-Dehradun Express Gives Uttarakhand Its First Direct Link

The first direct Express train between Ramnagar and Dehradun has officially begun service, bringing a long-awaited rail connection between Uttarakhand's Kumaon and Garhwal regions. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually flagged off the inaugural journey, while Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the event through video conferencing. The new service is expected to make travel easier for residents, students, traders, farmers and tourists by offering faster access between key destinations across the state.

New Train to Run Twice a Week

The Ramnagar-Dehradun Express will operate every Wednesday and Friday. Train No. 15310 will leave Ramnagar at 5:50 am and arrive in Dehradun at 12:40 pm. The return service, Train No. 15309, will depart Dehradun at 3:55 pm and reach Ramnagar at 11:30 pm.

The train will stop at Kashipur, Roshanpur, Pipalsana, Moradabad, Najibabad and Haridwar. Passengers can choose from AC Second Class, AC Third Class, AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class, Second Sitting and General Second Class coaches, making the service accessible for a wide range of travellers.

Better Connectivity for Daily Travel and Tourism

The new rail link is expected to benefit people living in Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar and Dehradun districts in Uttarakhand, along with Moradabad and Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Same-day travel between Ramnagar and Dehradun will allow passengers to complete official work, business meetings, educational visits and personal commitments before returning home.

Tourism is also likely to receive a boost as the train improves access to popular destinations such as Jim Corbett National Park, the Girija Devi Temple near Ramnagar and the ancient Sitamadhi or Sitavani sites. Travellers heading to the Char Dham pilgrimage, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, will also find onward journeys through Haridwar and Dehradun more convenient.

Rail Infrastructure Expansion Continues

Speaking during the launch, Ashwini Vaishnaw said the new train strengthens connectivity between the Kumaon and Garhwal regions while providing faster and more reliable travel for passengers. He also announced that Rishikesh railway station will be developed as a feeder station to reduce congestion at Haridwar, with a master plan being prepared to expand passenger capacity.

The Railway Minister said redevelopment work is progressing at 11 railway stations across Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Haridwar Junction, Harrawala, Kashipur Junction, Kichha, Kotdwar, Roorkee, Kathgodam, Lal Kuan Junction, Ramnagar and Tanakpur. He added that station upgrades are focused on improving facilities for poor and middle-class passengers while managing growing passenger traffic.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the new train marks another important milestone for the state's railway network. He noted that Uttarakhand has received a record railway budget allocation of ₹4,769 crore and that railway projects worth more than ₹40,000 crore are currently under implementation. He also said work on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line is progressing quickly and will play a major role in the state's economic, tourism and religious development.