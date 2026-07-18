Ayushman Bharat Meeting Maps Next Phase of Digital Health Reforms

The National Health Authority (NHA) has wrapped up its two-day National Review Meeting, or Chintan Shivir, on Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), outlining fresh priorities to strengthen India's public healthcare system through digital innovation, better financial management and wider adoption of health technologies.

Held on 17 and 18 July at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi, the meeting brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the National Health Authority, State Health Agencies, development partners and other stakeholders. The discussions reviewed the progress made under both flagship programmes while identifying practical steps to improve implementation and prepare for the next stage of healthcare reforms.

Digital health takes centre stage at review meeting

The second day of the meeting focused on improving financial sustainability, strengthening public healthcare institutions, expanding the use of health analytics and artificial intelligence, and accelerating digital transformation across India's healthcare ecosystem.

Addressing the valedictory session, Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said AB PM-JAY and ABDM have become key pillars of the country's healthcare system. She noted that the next challenge is ensuring these digital platforms are widely adopted and used effectively by citizens, healthcare providers and hospitals. She also stressed the need to maintain strong standards for data privacy, cybersecurity and responsible handling of health information to preserve public confidence in digital healthcare services.

Officials also reviewed grant management under both schemes, discussing ways to improve financial planning, ensure timely release of funds and strengthen accountability among States and Union Territories so that the programmes continue to deliver benefits efficiently.

States share successful healthcare models

Several states showcased initiatives that have helped improve healthcare delivery while making better use of available resources. Kerala presented its model of integrating state health protection programmes with AB PM-JAY, explaining how convergence has expanded healthcare access and strengthened financial protection for beneficiaries. Tamil Nadu shared its experience of reinvesting claim revenues generated through the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme into hospital infrastructure, medical equipment, digital systems and human resources, creating stronger public healthcare institutions over time.

The National Health Authority also demonstrated advanced health analytics tools designed to support evidence-based policymaking. These analytical systems allow governments to study hospital activity, beneficiary movement across states, district-level accessibility and healthcare utilisation, making it easier to identify service gaps and improve hospital empanelment strategies.

Awards recognise strong performance across states

The meeting concluded with awards recognising States and Union Territories for their achievements under AB PM-JAY and ABDM. Under AB PM-JAY, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Lakshadweep received awards for recording the highest number of VVS Cards per lakh population in the large state, small state and Union Territory categories. Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were recognised for achieving the highest number of biometric-authenticated pre-authorisations.

Nine awards were presented under ABDM across four performance categories. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep were honoured for achieving registry saturation under the Health Professional Registry and Health Facility Registry. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were recognised for the highest health record linking per lakh population, while Uttar Pradesh received recognition for outstanding performance in ABHA creation and adoption of Scan and Pay services.

AI and digital tools shape future healthcare

The review meeting also explored how digital technologies can improve healthcare delivery. The National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) was highlighted as a platform that can speed up settlement of approved insurance claims, allowing empanelled hospitals to access working capital more quickly instead of waiting for reimbursements from State Health Agencies.

National Medical Commission Secretary Dr. Raghav Langer outlined ongoing efforts to integrate Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission standards into medical colleges through Hospital Management Information Systems, ABHA-linked clinical records and a digital dashboard that will support technology-driven assessment of medical institutions.

Artificial intelligence also featured prominently during the discussions, with Sarvam AI presenting solutions that can assist doctors with clinical decision-making, improve hospital operations, strengthen health planning and create more citizen-focused healthcare services. Participants agreed that AI adoption must remain safe, responsible and scalable as digital health expands across the country.

Closing the event, National Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal said the review meeting had become an important platform for states and the Centre to exchange ideas, learn from successful practices and work together on solving implementation challenges. He added that the discussions would provide a clear roadmap for the next phase of Ayushman Bharat while strengthening cooperative federalism and supporting India's transition towards a more resilient, inclusive and digitally connected healthcare system.