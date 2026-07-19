Jordan Neutralizes Iranian Missile Threat

In a significant defensive operation, Jordan's military effectively intercepted three incoming missiles launched from Iran, which were aimed at strategic locations within the kingdom. A fourth missile, however, landed harmlessly in an uninhabited area, as per reports from the state news agency.

The military's prompt response ensured that the missiles caused no casualties or material damage. According to a statement by a military official, the decisive action was a demonstration of Jordan's robust defense capabilities.

This incident underscores the ongoing regional tensions and the critical importance of vigilance and preparedness in maintaining national security.