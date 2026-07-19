Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry Condemns Iranian Attack on Vital Infrastructure
The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry has condemned an attack by Iran on a power and water facility, labeling it a direct strike on crucial civilian infrastructure. The ministry stated the attack violates international law and holds Iran responsible for the incident and its repercussions.
- Country:
- Iran
The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry strongly condemned what it referred to as an Iranian attack on Sunday, targeting a critical civilian infrastructure facility that generates power and desalinates water.
According to the ministry, these repeated assailments on civilian structures signify a dangerous escalation and contravene international law, the U.N. Charter, and U.N. Security Council Resolution 2817.
The statement concluded by asserting that Iran bears complete legal and moral responsibility for this attack and its ensuing consequences.