Congress MPs Gear Up for Strategic Meeting Amid Legislative Deliberations

Congress Lok Sabha MPs convene for a crucial meeting at the CPP office to strategize with the INDIA alliance. Concurrently, the Monsoon session of Parliament begins, featuring discussions on legislative bills and a focus on a new anti-defection law. Union Minister Amit Shah plans to introduce a crucial bill in Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:49 IST
Congress MPs Gear Up for Strategic Meeting Amid Legislative Deliberations
Congress MPs meet at Sonia Gandhi's residence (File Photo/@kharge). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Lok Sabha Members of Parliament are set to assemble this morning for a pivotal meeting at the Congress Parliamentary Party office. The agenda includes briefing on decisions from the opposition floor leaders' session. The gathering is seen as a strategic move by the Congress, aligning with the INDIA alliance.

Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, urging suspension of the day's business to discuss a new anti-defection law, aimed at addressing 'mass political defections.' Meanwhile, the Monsoon session is scheduled to kick off at 11 am, introducing significant legislative business, including the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will propose the bill to raise the Supreme Court's sanctioned judges from 33 to 37. Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah plans to introduce a bill in the Rajya Sabha amending the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, intending to criminalize obstructions to the national song Vande Mataram.

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