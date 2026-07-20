Drone Assaults on Moscow Escalate Amid Rising Tensions

Ukraine launched a significant drone attack on Moscow and its surrounding region, injuring two people and causing damage to multiple structures. The assault involved over 400 drones, most of which were thwarted by Russian air defence systems. The attacks follow a series of recent drone strikes targeting Russian infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 11:38 IST
Drone Assaults on Moscow Escalate Amid Rising Tensions
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  • Russia

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukraine launched a series of drone attacks targeting Moscow and its surrounding areas, according to Russian officials. The overnight strikes involved 400 drones, resulting in injuries to two individuals and setting several structures on fire.

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, confirmed these attacks had the most impact in areas such as Podolsk, Domodedovo, and Odintsovo. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin detailed that the air defence forces managed to neutralise a majority of these drones, with 85 intercepted before reaching the capital.

Incidents over the weekend included a fatal attack on Wildberries' logistics centre, where seven workers lost their lives. The Russian Defence Ministry reported significant drone interceptions in Russian territories and the Black Sea overnight, highlighting the ongoing tensions.

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