Drone Intercepted Near U.S. Base in Iraq

An explosive-laden drone was shot down near Iraq's al-Harir air base, home to U.S. forces. Security sources confirmed this to Reuters, reporting the incident occurred east of Erbil. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage arising from the encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 00:27 IST
Drone Intercepted Near U.S. Base in Iraq
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  • Country:
  • Iraq

An explosive-laden drone was intercepted and destroyed near Iraq's al-Harir air base, a facility housing U.S. military personnel, according to information provided by security sources to Reuters on Monday.

The drone was neutralized in an area located east of Erbil. This development underscores ongoing regional tensions concerning U.S. facilities in the Middle East.

As of now, no casualties or material damages have been reported following the incident. Authorities are investigating the origins and intentions behind the deployment of the drone.

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