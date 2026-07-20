Zelenskiy Navigates Military Turbulence Amidst Ukraine Protests

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy convened with top military leaders as protests erupted over military leadership changes in Ukraine. Public dissatisfaction stems from the removal of Mykhailo Fedorov as defence minister and criticism of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. Zelenskiy met potential replacements while urging unity and promising a constructive approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 22:09 IST
Zelenskiy Navigates Military Turbulence Amidst Ukraine Protests
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Ukraine's top military commanders on Monday amid growing public unrest concerning recent changes in defence leadership. Thousands across Kyiv and other cities protested for several days, challenging martial law, demanding the reinstatement of Mykhailo Fedorov as defence minister, and calling for the ousting of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Syrskyi, criticized for his traditional command approach and tactics resulting in high casualties, now faces pressure from civil society and lawmakers. Zelenskiy held discussions with five generals and one colonel, viewed as potential successors, assessing the frontline situation as intense fighting stretches over 1,200 kilometers.

Calls for unity came from Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Kyrylo Budanov, promising careful consideration of public opinion. Despite a poll showing significant opposition to Fedorov's dismissal, Zelenskiy's discussions with Fedorov raised possibilities for other roles focused on military technology, though Fedorov is reportedly keen on returning as defence minister.

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