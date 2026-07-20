Ukrainian Drones: Black Sea Offensive

In a significant overnight operation, Ukrainian drones successfully targeted seven Russian vessels in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, announced Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.

Posting on Telegram, Brovdi revealed that the offensive specifically targeted three tankers and four dry cargo ships, bringing the total number of vessels attacked this month to 183.

Furthermore, Brovdi confirmed that seven substations in Russian-occupied Crimea were also hit by the drone forces.