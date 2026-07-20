Ukrainian Drones: Black Sea Offensive

Ukrainian drones struck seven Russian vessels in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov overnight, according to Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces commander, Robert Brovdi. The operation targeted three tankers and four dry cargo ships. Additionally, seven substations in Russian-occupied Crimea were hit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 13:00 IST
Ukrainian Drones: Black Sea Offensive
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  • Russia

In a significant overnight operation, Ukrainian drones successfully targeted seven Russian vessels in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, announced Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.

Posting on Telegram, Brovdi revealed that the offensive specifically targeted three tankers and four dry cargo ships, bringing the total number of vessels attacked this month to 183.

Furthermore, Brovdi confirmed that seven substations in Russian-occupied Crimea were also hit by the drone forces.

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