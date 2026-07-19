An alarming attack on two oil tankers occurred at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal off the Russian Black Sea coast, leading to the suspension of oil loadings, the CPC reported on Sunday.

The vessels ASIA and NISSOS IOS were targeted during loading, with the ASIA catching fire, which was subsequently extinguished. CPC assured that there were no casualties and the tankers remained intact sans oil spills.

Kazakhstan's energy ministry confirmed that key facilities weren't harmed, and operations are halted for impact assessment. Escalating assaults in the region and Kazakhstan's pursuit of reparation underscore rising tensions affecting maritime commerce.