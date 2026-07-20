Protests Ignite in Bologna After Man's Death During Police Arrest

In Bologna, the death of Abderrahim Fakir, a Moroccan-born entrepreneur, during an attempted police arrest has triggered significant street protests and widespread calls for accountability across Italy.

Footage of the incident, widely circulated on social media, has elicited reactions from various political factions, with opposition leaders demanding answers and the governing coalition standing by the officers involved.

Prosecutors and Italy's Interior Ministry are investigating, while local authorities have pledged to review the police bodycam footage amid continued public demonstrations.