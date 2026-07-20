Prime Minister Aims to Resolve UK's Social Care Crisis

New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham prioritizes tackling the nation's social care crisis, highlighting personal experiences and a commitment to reform funding. Burnham criticizes past governments' inaction on social care, emphasizing the need for a courageous approach to address the issue and prevent financial burdens on the elderly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 20:30 IST
Prime Minister Aims to Resolve UK's Social Care Crisis
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has vowed to address the country's persistent social care issues, a topic he considers deeply personal. Speaking shortly after taking office, Burnham reflected on his father's struggles with Alzheimer's disease. He highlighted the over-reliance on the public health system instead of dedicated social care for those in need.

Burnham, previously the mayor of Greater Manchester, emphasized the urgency of reforming social care funding, a challenge neglected by successive governments. He criticized previous political generations for allowing the crisis to persist, leading to financial loss for many elderly citizens who have had to sacrifice homes and savings to afford care.

With a history as a health minister attempting similar reforms, Burnham stressed his determination not to repeat the inaction of the past 30 years. He called for a defensible and comprehensive approach to the issue, marking a clear policy distinction between social care and the state-funded National Health Service.

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