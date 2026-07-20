BJP Fires Back: Manoj Tiwari's Critique on Opposition Tactics in Parliament

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari launched a strong critique against the Opposition on Monday, accusing them of perpetuating a 'negative attitude' and consistently disrupting parliamentary proceedings. In an interview with ANI, Tiwari highlighted significant achievements made by the nation between the previous Parliament session and the start of the current Monsoon Session.

Tiwari remarked, 'The Prime Minister addressed the nation today, showcasing the progress we've made. From introducing hydrogen trains to setting a precedent of accomplishments between sessions, there is much to be proud of. The Lok Sabha Speaker questioned why Parliament is repeatedly disrupted on the first day and called for cooperation, yet the Opposition continues its negativity.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon Session, acknowledged India's recent milestones in the space sector and commended young innovators. He cited the achievements of Skyroot Aerospace, highlighting their average team age of 28, defining them as representative of India's forward-moving youth. This session, due to last until August 13, also marks the debut of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), formed by defecting TMC MPs who aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).