Congress Rallies for Students Amid NEET Probe Unrest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensifies efforts to address student grievances over NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, amidst ongoing protests. The INDIA bloc raises this issue in Parliament, while demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation escalate. Activist Sonam Wangchuk and others continue peaceful demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 22:49 IST
Congress Rallies for Students Amid NEET Probe Unrest
Congress MP Jothimani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jothimani underscored Rahul Gandhi's commitment to addressing student grievances over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal on Monday. She highlighted efforts by the INDIA bloc to amplify student issues in Parliament, alongside activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing protest.

During an interview with ANI, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized police actions against protestors, condemning the use of tear gas on students. She accused the government of avoiding discussion on crucial education policy concerns. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced disruptions due to debates over the paper leak and accusations of mismanagement at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

In response, Union Health Minister JP Nadda met with the Cockroach Janata Party delegation, which demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and compensation for victims' families. CJP leaders made their stance clear, insisting the protest will continue until their demands are met. Talks with Nadda left activists without concrete assurances, fueling continued demonstrations.

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