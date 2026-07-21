Middle East Turmoil Jolts Global Currency and Commodities Markets

The U.S. dollar remains steady amidst fluctuating Middle East tensions. Markets grapple with oil price swings, inflation risks, and geopolitical uncertainties. While the dollar index stayed strong, currencies like the yen and euro experienced minor changes. Rising Treasury yields reflect looming inflation concerns amid ongoing global economic disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 11:18 IST
Middle East Turmoil Jolts Global Currency and Commodities Markets
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  • United Kingdom

The U.S. dollar held a firm position near a one-week high on Tuesday amid market uncertainty triggered by mixed signals emerging from the Middle East. Heightened regional hostilities have renewed anxieties over energy supplies, though optimistic hopes for a ceasefire offer some respite.

While tensions gripped the markets, the dollar remained largely unchanged against the yen and euro, with the British pound inching slightly higher following new fiscal commitments from Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Meanwhile, a naval blockade announced by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis threatens global energy avenues.

As U.S. Treasury yields climbed, traders deliberated the impact of possible oil price hikes driven by rising Middle East tensions. Inflation fears and recent U.S. economic data have adjusted market expectations concerning Federal Reserve rate moves, with global markets and currencies reacting accordingly.

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