Ben Earl's Call for Change: Brutal Nations Championship Schedule Under Scrutiny

Ben Earl highlights the demanding schedule of the Nations Championship, urging a more centralized format after England's tough start across different continents. England faced challenging matches in South Africa, Fiji, and Argentina, sparking discussions on revising the tournament structure. Future home games offer some respite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 11:23 IST
Ben Earl's Call for Change: Brutal Nations Championship Schedule Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rugby player Ben Earl has urged tournament organizers to rethink the current structure of the Nations Championship after England's rigorous start involving fixtures across three continents in consecutive weekends. The team's journey began with a tough loss to South Africa followed by a win against Fiji before securing victory over Argentina.

Earl spoke to British media, emphasizing the challenges posed by excessive travel and suggesting a format where games are hosted in a single country to foster a festival-like atmosphere. He stressed that players are grappling with fatigue from the current demanding schedule, especially after long domestic seasons.

As England prepares for upcoming matches against Australia, Japan, and New Zealand — all set in London — the conversation on optimizing the rugby tournament format continues to gain momentum.

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