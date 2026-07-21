Ben Earl's Call for Change: Brutal Nations Championship Schedule Under Scrutiny

Rugby player Ben Earl has urged tournament organizers to rethink the current structure of the Nations Championship after England's rigorous start involving fixtures across three continents in consecutive weekends. The team's journey began with a tough loss to South Africa followed by a win against Fiji before securing victory over Argentina.

Earl spoke to British media, emphasizing the challenges posed by excessive travel and suggesting a format where games are hosted in a single country to foster a festival-like atmosphere. He stressed that players are grappling with fatigue from the current demanding schedule, especially after long domestic seasons.

As England prepares for upcoming matches against Australia, Japan, and New Zealand — all set in London — the conversation on optimizing the rugby tournament format continues to gain momentum.