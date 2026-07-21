Aazad Samaj Party Protests Over Alleged Exam Paper Leak in India

Chandra Shekhar Azad, the chief of Aazad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram and a Member of Parliament, staged a protest within India's Parliament premises on Tuesday over the alleged examination paper leak scandal. He also protested against the police's handling of a Congress-led demonstration, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Azad began an overnight protest in solidarity with students condemning alleged examination system irregularities. Speaking to ANI, he criticized the government's response to dissent, saying, 'Dissent cannot be suppressed in a democracy with force. There has been a protest for 30 days, including a 20-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.'

Monday's protest saw youth on the streets facing police brutality, Azad stated. He expressed his displeasure at remaining silent while youths continued their protest. 'I stand with the students seeking change,' he asserted, signaling readiness for dialogue yet warning of a movement if ignored.