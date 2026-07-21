Aazad Samaj Party Protests Over Alleged Exam Paper Leak in India

Chandra Shekhar Azad, head of the Aazad Samaj Party, led a protest at the Indian Parliament over alleged paper leaks and police actions during a Congress protest. Azad demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and supports students fighting examination irregularities, vowing not to stay silent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 11:19 IST
Aazad Samaj Party Protests Over Alleged Exam Paper Leak in India
Aazad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Azad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Chandra Shekhar Azad, the chief of Aazad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram and a Member of Parliament, staged a protest within India's Parliament premises on Tuesday over the alleged examination paper leak scandal. He also protested against the police's handling of a Congress-led demonstration, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Azad began an overnight protest in solidarity with students condemning alleged examination system irregularities. Speaking to ANI, he criticized the government's response to dissent, saying, 'Dissent cannot be suppressed in a democracy with force. There has been a protest for 30 days, including a 20-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.'

Monday's protest saw youth on the streets facing police brutality, Azad stated. He expressed his displeasure at remaining silent while youths continued their protest. 'I stand with the students seeking change,' he asserted, signaling readiness for dialogue yet warning of a movement if ignored.

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